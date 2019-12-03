Ghana: Muslims Celebrate Birth of Prophet Muhammad

3 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

More than 2,000 people from all walks of life converged on the Fadama Sports Complex on Sunday November 24 to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. They included Islamic scholars, chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, Christian groups, students and residents.

Also in attendance were Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama, ministers of state and Members of Parliament. This year's celebration is on the theme, "Peace and tolerance for national cohesion."

The annual event is organised by the office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI) in commemoration of the life of Prophet Muhammad. Islamic songs of praise were sung in honour of Prophet Muhammad and Sheikh Dr Sharubutu.

Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam prayed for peace, unity and development. Alhaji Awaiso Bio, National Executive Secretary at ONCI said Muslims were obliged to pursue secular education to support the cause of community development and nation building.

He said Prophet Muhammad was the most illustrious and humane person who was just to all persons, regardless of their religion. Alhaji Bio appealed to Muslims to exemplify the lifestyle of the Prophet of Islam.

As Ghana prepares for the 2020 elections, the National Executive Secretary advised the youth to be ambassadors of peace, and not to allow themselves to be used by self-seeking politicians to foment trouble.

He said the Qur'an had described Prophet Muhammad as the most noble and pious human being sent as a blessing to the world.

Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Chairman of Stanbic Group Ghana Ghana Limited, who chaired the occasion, commended Dr Sharubutu for promoting tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

