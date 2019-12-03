Ghana: Asantehene Awards Scholarship to 130 Teachers

Kumasi — Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has awarded 130 teachers across the country, for their dedicated service to enhance education.

The beneficiaries were basic school teachers who had been teaching in deprived communities across the country for a period of five years.

Sixth of its kind, the annual Otumfuo Teachers' Awards, seek to appreciate hardworking teachers in deprived communities where some teachers over the years had refused posting due to lack of electricity, telephone connectivity, portable drinking water among others.

This year's event coincided with the year-long 20th anniversary of the enthronement of the Asantehene as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

The award scheme initiated by the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Fund (OOTCF) years ago, has awarded over 600 teachers across the country by the Asante monarch with various goodies including cash, laptops, refrigerators and scholarships to teachers to further their education from master's degree to PhD levels.

Among the items received by the beneficiaries included laptop computers and accessories, rechargeable lamps and solar panels, and power banks.

Addressing the gathering later, the Asantehene said his priority was to ensure that education reached the doorstep of the rural communities, and praised beneficiaries for accepting to teach in the rural areas to help the less endowed.

He said he would continue to support the agenda of the government to improve education through the provision of infrastructure.