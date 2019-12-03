Africa: Italy Supports New Partnership With Africa

Legon — The Italian Prime Minister, Professor Giuseppe Conte, said last Thursday that his country was seeking a paradigm change in its working relations with African nations and people.

Pursuant to that, he said that Italy was fully supporting a new partnership approach, based on the promotion of the private sector and local entrepreneurship to allow Small-medium Enterprises (SMEs) access to credit to promote an inclusive business for women.

Professor Conte was presenting a paper on: "Africa-EU relations towards a new partnership", at the University of Ghana.

The function was attended by International Relations and Political Science students of the university, members of the Italian community and the public.

The President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic stated that the new partnership was grounded in mutual responsibility, aimed at fostering a shared and sustainable development, reinforced by the absence of hidden agenda.

He explained that the new cooperation was essential for lasting peace and security, strengthened governance, long term and sustainable investments for better managed mobility and migration.

"Our goal is also to ensure the sustainable transfer of technology and greater market integration", he added.

Professor Conte said that Italian investments were increasing based on environmental sustainability, because "our vision of the future of the world economy is based on addressing climate change and economic inequality to transform energy in an extraordinary opportunity for development".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, cautioned that Italy's new partnership with Africa would require political stability and security, saying "we all have the same and legitimate expectation of living safely".

In that regard, he pointed out that the deteriorating security conditions in the Sahel were threatening both West Africa and Europe, especially after the crisis in Libya.

The Italian Prime Minister insisted that the fight against violent extremism and every form of terrorism must first target the roots of the phenomena, and reduce the space of maneuvering to radical movements through efficient coordination and dialogue among Europe, Africa and the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Professor Conte noted that Africa was increasingly moving along the path of full ownership of security issues, and said that political stability played a crucial role in attracting international investments and securing a better future for Africa.

He said that political inclusiveness, democratic development, good governance, the participation of civil society in political life and greater participation of women were key drivers of stability and development.

In that light, he said that "Ghana is setting again one of the most positive examples in Africa".

The Italian Prime Minister has since returned home.