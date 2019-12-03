Kenya: Swedish Based Man Included in Cecafa Team

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has included Sweden based midfielder Anthony Wambani in his provisional squad for the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup set to be staged in Kampala, Uganda from December 7-19.

Wambani was at the top of his game moving from Bandari FC last season and joined Vasalund IF in the Swedish third tier, but hasn't had as many games as he would have loved to.

In a bid to get him match fit and assess him further, Kimanzi has included him as the only foreign based player for the team with the Swedish season currently in recess.

Meanwhile, the tactician has named several new faces in the team with Western Stima forward benson Omala, Posta Rangers centre back Suleiman Ngotho, KCB's Reagan Otieno, Tusker's Luke namanda and Ulinzi Stars' Oscar Wamalwa getting their maiden call ups to the national team.

Mathare's Roy Okal and Kevin Kimani, Ulinzi's Elvis Nandwa and Kakamega Homeboyz's Moses Mudavadi who have previously been called up earning another opportunity to impress.

The team reports to camp on Monday and will be whittled down to the travelling 23 before the team leaves for Kampala.

Kenya is placed in Group C with Tanzania, Djibouti and Zanzibar whom they beat to clinch the title in 2017.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers; Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders; Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Suleiman Ngotho (Posta Rangers), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United) Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders; Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Luke Namanda (Tusker), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia)

Forwards; Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Benson Omala (Western Stima), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards)