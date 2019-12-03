Africa: Namibia Selects Final Squad for Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup... Youngsters Ready to Shine

WINDHOEK - Namibia has selected the final 16-member squad to represent the country at the upcoming Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup taking place in Thika, Kenya early next month.

The 2019 Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup finals ate slated for Kenya from 2-5 December, and Namibia is set to make her maiden appearance at the continental youth development football tournament. Host nation Kenya are the defending champions.

The Namibian team, announced yesterday, is composed of participants who were selected from the various secondary schools that participated in the re-launched Namibian version of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament.

In Kenya, the Namibian youngsters will battle for top honours with their other African counterparts, which will see the likes of South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Angola, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Burkina Faso and host Kenya all in contention.

In total, 12 countries will compete against each other to determine the overall winner, who will go on to be crowned the 2019 Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup champions.

"The Copa Africa Cup is a platform that will go a long way in ensuring that students are the next generation of soccer stars. Our partner, the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU), has immensely supported and managed the tourney ensuring success of the games. Copa Coca-Cola has changed the lives of many teenagers and Namibia will be one of the markets that will benefit from this tournament," said Terreisha Naidoo, Namibia Coca-Cola Brand Manager.

Copa Coca-Cola is the premier worldwide grassroots football tournament that unlocks the dreams and possibilities of the world's football stars. It also aims to inspire young footballers to achieve their dreams through a renowned and respected football tournament in various countries globally, which continues to give voice to the faces who nurture the budding talents of young football heroes as it showcases Africa's pride and belief in upcoming youngsters.

In Africa, Copa Coca-Cola is played in 22 other countries that include Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, Rwanda, Congo, Swaziland, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mauritius and Burundi. Outside the continent, Copa Coca-Cola is also played in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The tournament originated in Zimbabwe in 1989 with the aim of seeking to support the development of potential grassroots talent and promote active, healthy lifestyles among young people.

Team Namibia for the 2019 Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup is as follows: James Jacob Nghilifavali Hamupembe (Ongwendiva SSS), Markus Kotokeni Elia (Tsumeb SS), Eliasel Simaneka Tangi Temus (Ongwendiva SSS), Yogine Dankie Shephine Awaseb (Donatus CS), Muhupua Urika (Donatus CS), Romeo Regernald Routh (Mariental HS), John Junior Araeb (Donatus CS), Giovanny Gaingob (Donatus CS), Naameontu Robert Haihuna (Donatus CS), Efraim Minter Mbango (Ongwendiva SSS), Thomas Tangi Kangulu (Tsumeb SS), Marc Vivien Haraseb (Tutaleni HS), Ismael Ndjene (Tutaleni HS), Andries Henry (A. Shipena SS), Andrias Zandoke (Mupini CS), Benediktus Mukoya Thikusho ( Lordsville CS). Coach: Arnold Doeseb. Head of Delegation: Solomon Duiker.