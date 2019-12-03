Ghana: Access Bank Holds Walkathon to Deepen Fight Against Fistula

Access Bank Ghana has held a day's Walkathon across the country in furtherance of its commitment to funding the fight against fistula in the country.

The "Fist against Fistula" campaign is part of the bank's larger objective to support Ghana in meeting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in response to the high incidence of Fistula cases in Ghana.

The 10-kilometre walk, signifying the bank's 10 years anniversary celebration in Ghana, was aimed at raising awareness and securing charitable funds for the National Task Team for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula, which has been mandated to oversee and coordinate fistula interventions in the country.

The walk was held in over 10 regional locations including Accra and Kumasi, where major walks were organised.

Welcoming participants the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr Olumide Olatunji said "In August last year, Access Bank launched its campaign dubbed "Fist against Fistula" to help treat women affected with the disease and reintegrate them into the society. I am happy to announce to you that our bank has successfully financed the treatment of 100 fistula patients at the Mercy Women's Catholic Hospital in Mankessim, one year on."

He noted that the time was now right to collaborate with a lot more stakeholders in Phase Two of the campaign to enable the bank intensify the advocacy, help remove the stigma and attract funds to finance more surgeries for affected women," he concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison was full of appreciation for the massive exercise and awareness campaign instigated by Access Bank.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Nana Adu Kyeremateng noted "We are using our award winning Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP), which gives us a footfall of more than 1,000 volunteers to garner more support for this initiative. Everyone should really desire the opportunity of being part of the story we are writing in Ghana's history to kick out fistula for good before 2030".

Professor Anyetei Tonyeli Lassey, Chairman of the National Task Team for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula, which operates under the Ghana Health Service, indicated that the growing incidence of obstetric fistula cases in the country - currently over 1,300 cases annually, was worrying and required a concerted effort from well-meaning corporate bodies to address the issue.

"We thank Access Bank immensely for spearheading this fight and involving key stakeholders to drive this campaign. I also want to use this opportunity to make a clarion call for more corporate bodies to join in this fight," he concluded.