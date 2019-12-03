Seychelles' Anse Source d'Argent and Anse Lazio Ranked Near Top On 50 Best Beaches List

Anse Source D'Argent and Anse Lazio of Seychelles' third- and second-most populated islands of La Digue and Praslin have been voted eighth and fifteen on the World's Top 50 best beaches.

Shipwreck beach of Zakynthos in Greece and Whitehaven beach in Australia were ranked first and second on the list.

To create the World's 50 Best Beaches, FlightNetwork consulted with over 1,200 journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies from around the world, who eat, sleep, and breathe travel.

"Through this ultimate collaboration, we were able to craft a catalogue of beaches that is so thorough you'll never run out of stunning locations to explore. This list will help you choose the beaches that are sure to fill your vacation with natural wonders, vibrant cultures, and the optima of relaxing vibes," said its website.

According to the network: "Our world is filled with seemingly endless beaches, which can make it challenging to decide where to invest your time. To simplify this travel conundrum, we have created an extensive and heavily researched list of the top 100 beaches in the world."

The beaches were judged for their sheer untouched beauty, remoteness, sand and water quality, annual days of sunshine as well as average annual temperature.

Anse Source D'Argent was scored 10 out of 10 for beauty, 9 out of 10 for remoteness, and 10 out of 10 for quality.

"I am still dreaming of this beach twenty-five years after spending a day in the shade of the coconut palms on this private stretch of white sand lapped by the baby's bath-warm waters of the Indian Ocean," said Alexander Lobrano.

"Pack an extra memory card, people - there's a reason Anse Source D'Argent in the Seychelles is the world's most photographed beach. Capture boulder-adorned shores, ribbons of shimmering sand and aquamarine water," the website said.

The network described Anse Lazio as "the magnificent stretch of white-sand coastline along Praslin Island is surrounded by crystal clear water averaging 27°C. Healthy reefs and vivid coral gardens give divers access to a striking environment and if you're slipping on fins for the first time, there are sites for all levels."

"Bring your flippers and snorkel gear, the bustling reef just offshore at Anse Lazio beach will bring you up close and personal with hundreds of rainbow-coloured fish. Whether it is your first time or you're a snorkel pro, you'll find water and reefs at your comfort level" wrote travel writer Ana M.

Both beaches are not new to these rankings as they also feature on another list by the network, Africa's Top 50 Beaches.

On that list, Anse Source D'argent is ranked as the number one in Africa. Anse Lazio and four other beaches on Fregate, Curieuse, Silhouette and Mahe - inner islands which makes up the archipelago of Seychelles - made the list.

Eco-warriors Nathalia and Alvania Lawen are very involved in organizing and leading beach clean-ups on a large scale, both said Seychelles' beaches deserve such rankings.

Alvania is the national coordinator of PARLEY for the Oceans. "It is an honour seeing Seychelles' beaches ranking first, third and many other ranks on the list. I'd like to take this opportunity to make people aware of the state of our beaches however if we do not stop littering we will no longer have the privilege of holding these ranks in the future."

"I find it vital that we keep our oceans clean and healthy which is why I make it a habit to clean the beaches in Seychelles," said Nathalia who is involved with The ocean project Seychelles.

The environment enthusiasts are appealing for more islanders to "join beach cleanups to ensure current rubbish is intercepted, stop littering and limit plastic product use to ensure a better future for our beaches and ultimately our oceans."