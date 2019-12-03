Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 29 Suspected Drug Traffickers in Edo

3 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo command said on Tuesday it has arrested 29 suspected drug traffickers in the state.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in Benin, the state capital.

Wakawa said the suspects, comprising 23 males and six females, were arrested in November.

He said the suspects were in possession of about 3,756.82 kilograms of narcotics at the time of their arrests.

According to the commander, the bulk of the seized drugs were cannabis commonly referred to as marijuana.

Wakawa added that one of the suspects said the love for money led him into the criminal act.

"I was a commercial motorcyclist until things became very bad that I could not afford my house rent and even feeding.

"A friend of mine took me to Sobe to farm cannabis. He said that I will make enough money to settle myself and my family. However, my story is different.

"The first year was poor and the second year, thieves and bush fire destroyed my harvest.

"This year, I decided to bring my harvest home but unfortunately NDLEA officers arrested me and seized my drug," the commander quoted the suspect as saying after his arrest.

He said the suspect from Ondo State and married with a child was found in possession of 684 kilograms of dried weeds that tested positive for cannabis.

He added that the suspect would soon be charged to court. (NAN)

