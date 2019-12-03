Nigeria: Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Reps Death

The Senate Tuesday adjourned its plenary after about 13 minutes to honour a late lawmaker.

The lawmakers adjourned the sitting to Wednesday.

The adjournment followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, who asked his colleagues to postpone plenary in honour of a House of Reps member, Jafaru Illiyasu, who died on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of Mr Illiyasu, a first-time lawmaker, on Monday.

The deceased, who represented Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger State, reportedly died at Maitama General Hospital after a brief illness.

On Tuesday, Mr Yahaya asked his colleagues to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the deceased.

The senators after the minute silence adjourned the plenary at about 11:08 a.m. after a voice vote.

Prior to the adjournment, the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, spoke on the need to renovate the chamber as many lawmakers complained that their microphones were not functioning properly.

Earlier, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Mr Auna. Mr Lawan commiserated with the family of the deceased lawmaker and the government and people of Niger State.

Mr Lawan also condoled with the leadership and members of the House of Representatives on the death of their colleague and prayed that Allah will grant him the highest place in heaven.