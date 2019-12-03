Nigeria: Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Reps Death

3 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate Tuesday adjourned its plenary after about 13 minutes to honour a late lawmaker.

The lawmakers adjourned the sitting to Wednesday.

The adjournment followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, who asked his colleagues to postpone plenary in honour of a House of Reps member, Jafaru Illiyasu, who died on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the death of Mr Illiyasu, a first-time lawmaker, on Monday.

The deceased, who represented Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger State, reportedly died at Maitama General Hospital after a brief illness.

On Tuesday, Mr Yahaya asked his colleagues to observe a one-minute silence in honour of the deceased.

The senators after the minute silence adjourned the plenary at about 11:08 a.m. after a voice vote.

Prior to the adjournment, the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, spoke on the need to renovate the chamber as many lawmakers complained that their microphones were not functioning properly.

Earlier, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Mr Auna. Mr Lawan commiserated with the family of the deceased lawmaker and the government and people of Niger State.

Mr Lawan also condoled with the leadership and members of the House of Representatives on the death of their colleague and prayed that Allah will grant him the highest place in heaven.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.