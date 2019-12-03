Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz's Step-Sister Queen Darleen Ties the Knot

Diamond Platnumz's step-sister Queen Darleen has finally tied the knot with the love of her life.

Darleen shared a picture of herself in bridal attire hugging her new husband, whom she identifies as Isihaka Mtoro.

She choose a flowered embroidered gown in shades of green and white.

The colour green is usually worn during the Nikah wedding ceremony which symbolises the taking of vows by both the bride and the groom.

The Touch hitmaker has been very secretive about her romantic relationships and the wedding came as a surprise to many of her fans.

"#alhamdulillah ❤Official Mrs Isihaka Mtoro," posted Queen Darleen on Instagram.

Diamonds mother, Bi Sandra, was among the people who congratulated Queen Darleen on her nuptials.

"Naikumbuka Simu Yako Ya Jana Asubui Na Hakika Mungu Ametimiza Mlichokiamua Asubui Ile... . Mashaalah Mashaalah Mashaalah @queendarleen_ Ndoa iwe na amani inshaallah," wrote Bi Sandra.

"Love is beautiful 😍 Congratulations," said singer Vanessa Mdee.

"Mrs. Kicheko Mungu Awabariki Sana," commented Tanzanian singer Lava lava.

"Hongera sana my friend," stated dupy_beatz.

"Allah akuongoze vyema kwenye ndoa yako inshallah," said hassan2351.

"Hongera sana dear, Mungu akawe msimamizi ktk maisha yenu yote ya ndoa," stated tinnahwissiko.