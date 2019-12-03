Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz's Step-Sister Queen Darleen Ties the Knot

3 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Diamond Platnumz's step-sister Queen Darleen has finally tied the knot with the love of her life.

Darleen shared a picture of herself in bridal attire hugging her new husband, whom she identifies as Isihaka Mtoro.

She choose a flowered embroidered gown in shades of green and white.

The colour green is usually worn during the Nikah wedding ceremony which symbolises the taking of vows by both the bride and the groom.

The Touch hitmaker has been very secretive about her romantic relationships and the wedding came as a surprise to many of her fans.

"#alhamdulillah ❤Official Mrs Isihaka Mtoro," posted Queen Darleen on Instagram.

Diamonds mother, Bi Sandra, was among the people who congratulated Queen Darleen on her nuptials.

"Naikumbuka Simu Yako Ya Jana Asubui Na Hakika Mungu Ametimiza Mlichokiamua Asubui Ile... . Mashaalah Mashaalah Mashaalah @queendarleen_ Ndoa iwe na amani inshaallah," wrote Bi Sandra.

"Love is beautiful 😍 Congratulations," said singer Vanessa Mdee.

"Mrs. Kicheko Mungu Awabariki Sana," commented Tanzanian singer Lava lava.

"Hongera sana my friend," stated dupy_beatz.

"Allah akuongoze vyema kwenye ndoa yako inshallah," said hassan2351.

"Hongera sana dear, Mungu akawe msimamizi ktk maisha yenu yote ya ndoa," stated tinnahwissiko.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Entertainment
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.