Mauritius: Pre-Festive Clean Up Campaign to Encourage Responsible and Environmentally Conscious Actions

press release

A Pre-Festive Clean Up Campaign will be launched on Thursday 5 December 2019, announced, this morning, the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, during a press conference held at Caudan Arts Centre in Port-Louis.

The Minister highlighted that the objective of the campaign is to encourage Mauritians, during this festive season, to act as responsible and environmentally conscious citizens by not engaging in activities that will cause any form of pollution. He also highlighted the crucial importance of keeping the environment clean with the upcoming cyclonic season. A series of activities including the cleaning of public beaches and lagoons as well as rivers will be carried out with the joint collaboration of various public authorities during the Pre-Festive Clean Up Campaign, he indicated.

The Minister pointed out that planet Earth is being drastically polluted by the irresponsible actions of mankind and that one major consequence of the alarming trend of increasing forms of pollution is waste management. The amount of daily waste generated in Mauritius is 1 488 tons, and, in 2018 some 543 196 tons of waste were produced.

He reiterated Government's commitment to promote a clean and healthy environment and emphasised that safeguarding the nature is at the core of his Ministry's agenda. He recalled that a Mega Clean-Up Campaign was launched on 12 July 2019 by the Prime Minister Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr.Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to support actions to combat pollution and help safeguard the environment, and stressed that the protection of the nature is not only Government's responsibility but concerns each and every citizen of Mauritius.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, Minister Ramano announced that he will be attending the 25th Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held from 7 to 13 December 2019, in Madrid, Spain. He dwelt on the vulnerability of Mauritius as a Small Island Developing State in the wake of climate change, while emphasising on the several initiatives taken to address climate change concern in the country.

COP 25, he highlighted, will mobilise the world on the necessity to further undertake climate actions. According to him, it is an opportune time for Mauritius to explore avenues of collaboration to accelerate its agenda and fulfil its commitments by engaging in negotiations to scale up assistance.

Minister Ramano also announced that the Assises de l'Environnement will be held on 16 and 17 December 2019, which is an annual event geared towards ensuring that a concerted and critical approach is taken in order to address national challenges in the environmental sector. Various stakeholders including Ministries, parastatal bodies, the private sector, academia, research institutions, non-governmental organisations and the civil society would be involved in the consultations, he said.

Following the Assises de l'Environnement, the Ministry will come up with a feasible Master Plan taking into consideration the aspirations of the Mauritian population and elaborate a National Environment Strategy to address the environmental challenges the country is facing.