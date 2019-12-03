Malawi: Chimulirenji Security Beefed Up As Threats Intensify Over Presidential Succession

Malawi's government has beefed Vice President Everton Chimulirenji's security detail as epic battle for the presidency of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deepens.

Chimulirenji: Security beefed

Police has increased officers manning his two official residences and accompaning his motorcade, Chimulirenji's spokesman confirmed.

"Indeed, the security has been beefed up but I cannot tell you why the security has been beefed up because it is also a security matter," said Wahara in quotes reported by Malawi News on Saturday.

"But I can confirm that security has been beefed up., it is not an easy thing but it is working for him now," he added.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera didn't answer his phone when Nyasa Times called him seeking comment.

Chimulirenji has taken his rightful place at the political vortex of the ruling party.

As State vice president he is the recognizable second person in the country's chain of command and that in the event of anything happening to President Peter Mutharika, he becomes Head of State.

According to Malawi News report citing unnamed sources, Chimulirenji's security detail has been beefed up due as a measure to control threats targeting the Veep.

The script is already been written for Chimulilenji, with him as presidential candidate in 2024, and someone from the south as running-mate.

There is divided opinion on the DPP 2024 torchbearer with some officials openly pushing for Chimulirenji candidacy and others declaring Minister 'Dr' Ben Malunga Phiri should be paired with former Justice Minister Samuel Tembenu.

Others being talked in leadership contest include DPP Vice Presidents Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka and Treasure General Jappie Mhango.

President Mutharika is not eligible for a third term as per the Malawi Constitution and he has warned of power struggle in the DPP ahead of his retirement as party head in 2023.

"You must exercise patience, love one another. Avoid this internal power struggle for the party leadership," he said recently in Blantyre.

He then advised those vying for the top party leadership to prepare for the 2023 national convention where he said delegates will choose the the appropriate leader.