Tanzania: Namibia, Tanzania Ink Agreements Targeting Tourism, Art, Culture and Youth Development

Namibia and Tanzania Agreed to Revive the Tanzania — Namibia Joint Commission for Cooperation to boost trade and investments in the two countries, according to a report from Xinhua in Tanzania.

The revival of the joint commission for cooperation which had been dormant for the past 20 years was made at the end of the 2nd session of the Tanzania-Namibia Joint Commission for Cooperation in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

The two countries signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on tourism, art, culture and youth development.

Palamagamba Kabudi, Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, said the revival of the commission for the joint cooperation marked a new chapter toward improving trade and investments between the two countries.

Kabudi said the activation of the commission will invigorate bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries.

"We should now do more to attract trade and investments between our countries," said Kabudi, adding that there was huge potential in investments in pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, tourism and mining.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, said the revival of the commission will enable the two countries to work closely in addressing challenges hindering socio-economic development.

"With the revival of the commission, Namibia and Tanzania will continue to grow from strength to strength," she said.