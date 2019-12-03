Tanzania: Dar es Salaam-Moshi Passenger Train Starts December 7

3 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Nasra Abdallah

Dar es Salaam — The government has confirmed that the Dar es Salaam-Moshi passenger train will start scheduled routes on November 7 this year, following successful trial trip.

Minister for Works, Communication and Transport Isack Kamwelwe said the trial trip was conducted on December 1st this year carrying Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) workers and transport experts.

"We have satisfied ourselves that the train is fit to carry passengers. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has already issued a permit.

"I want Tanzanians to know that the Dar es Salaam-Moshi has passed the trial, as will be travelling twice a week."

He said fair for the route is reasonable as passengers going to northern regions of Tanzania have been suffering from exorbitant buses fare rises, especially during holidays.

TRC has already announced the fares for the route as passengers traveling from Dar es Salaam to Korogwe will pay Sh10,700 for third class, Sh15,300 for second class seating and Sh25,400 for second seating sleeping

Fares from Dar es Salaam to Moshi will be Sh16,500 for third class, Sh23,500 for second class seating and Sh39,100 for second class sleeping.

