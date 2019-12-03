Tanzania: 145 Tanzanians Living Illegally in Kenya Deported

NEARLY 145 Tanzanians, who were illegally living in Kenya, have been repatriated in a space of eleven months this year.

According to the Deputy Commissioner for Immigration, in Arusha Region Abdallah Towo, the Tanzanians were arrested by Kenyan officials and sent back into the country in a crackdown that started between January and November, this year.

The officer made the revelation here yesterday during a joint meeting of Immigration Department Officials and several stakeholders, without disclosing whether some Tanzanians also living illegally in other East African member States of Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda suffered the same fate.

However, he said that also between January and November this year, they also managed to arrest 425 illegal immigrants living in Arusha Region illegally without disclosing their nationalities.

"Out of those, 69 illegal immigrants were taken to Court and 66 deported back to their countries of origin, but 17 were sent to jail," said Mr Towo.

Meanwhile, some 23 former prisoners, who were jailed for illegal stay in Tanzania, have been released. The source also noted that some 57 people were refused entry into the country between January to November, 2019.

Arusha Region shares a common border with Kenya that runs over 500 kilometres from Loliondo, via Namanga down to the West Kilimanjaro precinct.

On her part, presiding over, Karatu District Commissioner, Theresia Mahongo who represented the Regional Commissioner, said that once passports and Visas would be screened thoroughly, cases of illegal immigrants will be minimized.