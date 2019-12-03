Tanzania: 2016 Media Act Defends Journalism Profession - Deputy Minister

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
3 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DEPUTY Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ms Juliana Shonza, has said the government enacted Media Service Act, 2016 to defend Journalists' profession against unprofessional ones, who might be roaming in the industry.

Addressing a capacity training workshop for Government Communication Officers here yesterday, the Deputy Minister, pointed out that the Media Service Act sets standards for people to practice the profession of journalism.

"The Media Service Act, 2016 is vital to protect the profession of journalists against unprofessional persons in the media industry," said the Deputy Minister, while opening the weeklong capacity building training workshop for Public Relations Officers.

The workshop that was jointly organised by the Tanzania Information Services Department and Tanzania Association of Government Communication Officers (TAGCO), brings together Public Relations Officers from the ministries, public institutions, corporations, agencies and local government authorities to acquire knowledge, which will improve communication.

Ms Shonza noted that journalism was a key sector to promote peace of the country, hence the need for people practicing it to be professional persons, who will comply with media ethics.

Expounding, she directed the government communication officers to publicize the projects executed by the government for the public to be updated.

"Government Communication Officers should publicize the works and projects because you are the government's mouthpiece," said the Deputy Minister.

Equally, Ms Shonza urged the Officers to make use of the workshop to change and improve their performance, saying the participants should use the workshop as platform to exchange experience.

On his part, Director of Tanzania Information Services Department, who also doubles as the Government's Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas, pointed out among the topics in the workshop was strategic writing skills.

"The participants will get an opportunity to learn on video production and how best to make use of the social media networks to share information," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
West Africa
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Aisha Buhari Wants Nigeria to Regulate Social Media Like China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.