Tanzania: 2016 Media Act Defends Journalism Profession - Deputy Minister

DEPUTY Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Ms Juliana Shonza, has said the government enacted Media Service Act, 2016 to defend Journalists' profession against unprofessional ones, who might be roaming in the industry.

Addressing a capacity training workshop for Government Communication Officers here yesterday, the Deputy Minister, pointed out that the Media Service Act sets standards for people to practice the profession of journalism.

"The Media Service Act, 2016 is vital to protect the profession of journalists against unprofessional persons in the media industry," said the Deputy Minister, while opening the weeklong capacity building training workshop for Public Relations Officers.

The workshop that was jointly organised by the Tanzania Information Services Department and Tanzania Association of Government Communication Officers (TAGCO), brings together Public Relations Officers from the ministries, public institutions, corporations, agencies and local government authorities to acquire knowledge, which will improve communication.

Ms Shonza noted that journalism was a key sector to promote peace of the country, hence the need for people practicing it to be professional persons, who will comply with media ethics.

Expounding, she directed the government communication officers to publicize the projects executed by the government for the public to be updated.

"Government Communication Officers should publicize the works and projects because you are the government's mouthpiece," said the Deputy Minister.

Equally, Ms Shonza urged the Officers to make use of the workshop to change and improve their performance, saying the participants should use the workshop as platform to exchange experience.

On his part, Director of Tanzania Information Services Department, who also doubles as the Government's Spokesperson, Dr Hassan Abbas, pointed out among the topics in the workshop was strategic writing skills.

"The participants will get an opportunity to learn on video production and how best to make use of the social media networks to share information," he said.