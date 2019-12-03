Somalia: International Partners Support for Govt's Plan On One Person, One Vote Polls

Somalia's international partners have reaffirmed their full support for the government's plan on one man one vote come 2021.

Speaking during a meeting with the National Independent Election Commission officials on Monday, UN special envoy, ambassador James Swan reiterated global partners on the backing on the democratic exercise.

The Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM, also held a separate meeting with Internal Security Minister, Mohamed Abukar Islow and former head of state, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The topics discussed include one person, one vote' elections, the importance of political space and greater inclusion.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo pledged to conduct one man one vote following his election on 8th February 2017 but challenges such as security which still exist make it difficult for the process to be realized.

The head of state met the opposition political party leaders on 20th last month to discuss a way forward and iron out concerns on election schedule.

The Forum for National Parties (FNP) which is a coalition of opposition political parties, has previously accused the government of trying to delay the upcoming process by extending the term in office.