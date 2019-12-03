Nigeria: Police Declare Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Wanted

The police in Anambra State have declared Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer, wanted over the clash Monday in Oraifite which left at least four persons dead.

The police commissioner in the state, John Abang, in a video message circulated by the spokesman of the police, Haruna Mohammed, on Tuesday, urged members of the public with any information of his whereabouts to avail the police or any other security agencies of such information.

"Gentleman, I will like to let Nigerians to know that as we speak, Barrister Ejiofor, an IPOB member and his cohorts have been declared wanted by the command".

"And I will seek the cooperation of law abiding Nigerians from North, South, East and West, wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest police station or any other security agency for possible arrest and prosecution," Mr Abang said.

Also Mr Haruna in an accompanying statement to the video message wrote: "Police in Anambra State have declared wanted one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor (a member of the proscribed IPOB) and his cohorts over the alleged brutal murder of two Police officers in Oraifite yesterday".

Mr Ejiofor is one of the lawyers defending the leader of the proscribed secessionist group,Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in his treason trial by the federal government.

Mr Kanu is on self exile after the army invaded his residence in Umuahia, Abia State, in 2017.

The lawyer's country home in Oraifite community of Anambra State was invaded by the police on Monday during which two members of the group were allegedly killed.

Two policemen were also killed during the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police and IPOB traded accusations over the killings.

While the police claimed IPOB members attacked first and killed the two policemen, IPOB and said the police killed the two of its members first.

The police said they invaded the apartment following a reported case of abduction there.

Mr Ejiofor's house has been reportedly set ablaze by security agents sent as a reinforcement to the community.