Kenya: FIFA Dispatches Official to Supervise FKF Elections

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Fifa has dispatched Sara Solemale, who heads its Associations and Governance department, to supervise Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) national elections this weekend.

She is expected in Nairobi on Friday ahead of the exercise at the Kasarani gymnasium the following day.

Eighty-five delegates, drawn from the Counties, Kenyan Premier League, Betika Super League, FKF Division One League, and Women Premier League clubs are eligible to vote in the exercise.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa, his running mate Doris Petra, and a majority of the eight National Executive Committee (NEC) members could be elected unopposed for a second four-year term in office as they have no challengers so far.

But three aspirants namely Sally Bolo, Kerubo Momanyi, and Margaret Omondi are tussling for the newly formed NEC Women Representative position.

"The delegates will arrive in Nairobi on Thursday. We are looking forward to organizing a peaceful and democratic election," said Mwendwa.

This exercise is, however, dependent on a ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

SDT chairman John Ohaga is on Tuesday expected to rule on two cases challenging the validity of these elections and the composition of FKF's Electoral Board chaired by Edwin Wamukoya.

The cases have been filed by among others former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, Alex Ole Magelo, Steve Mburu, and Moses Akaranga who say they wished to contest but were locked out by the tough set of rules imposed by the Electoral Board.

