Ghana: Sports Women Hold Colloquium Tomorrow

3 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) will hold the maiden edition of the Women's Sports Empowerment Colloquium on Wednesday December 4 at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports stadium.

The programme, which is on the theme "Gender advocacy and empowerment," is expected to bring to women within the sports fraternity together and is aimed at equipping them with knowledge of the tenets of the various sporting federations.

It is also expected to whip up their interest in taking up leadership positions within the federations which would enable them influence decision.

In an interview, President of WOSPAG, Mrs Joyce Mahama, said it was time women took up some sensitive positions within the sporting fraternity in order to make an impact.

She said women were involved in most sporting disciplines like football, volleyball, athletics, handball among others, but either make no or minimal impact at the decision making level.

Mrs Mahama said women need to be empowered and encouraged to take up leadership positions, adding that "I believe most of them shy away from such positions."

According to her, women need to be encouraged to join the sporting fraternity and it should be done intentionally and purposefully.

Speakers at the programme, she mentioned, were Ms Odelia Ntiamoah and Ms Carthy Morton, who are both consultants and well vexed in sports.

Mrs Mahama urged women to participate in the colloquium to broaden their knowledge in sports and also boost their interest in taking up various positions within the sporting fraternity.

