Mauritius: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Donates Usd 10 Million to Mauritius for Upgrading of Capital Projects

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) donated a grant of USD 10 million to Mauritius in 2018 to provide instant humanitarian support to victims of flood and other natural disasters. The grant is also projected to finance the upgrading of capital projects, which were damaged by flooding and other environmental occurrences.

Out of the USD 10 million, an amount of USD 5.7 million (Rs 200 million) has been allocated under the National Environment Fund to the National Development Unit which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of National Infrastructure and Community Development, for the resurfacing and upgrading of roads throughout the island that have been affected by recent floods and other environmental occurrences.

As at date, some USD 4 million (Rs 145 million) have already been disbursed for the resurfacing and upgrading of 180 roads which were affected by recent floods and were in deplorable conditions. These works were mandatory to ensure proper accessibility and safety of road users.

It is expected that the USD 1.5 million (Rs 55 million) will be disbursed by the end of this financial year for the upgrading of other roads throughout the island.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) was set up by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in 2015. The Supervisor General of the KSRelief is Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah. The Centre was established in the framework of the Saudi's efforts to alleviate the suffering of those in need worldwide. Since its establishment, KSRelief has helped some 50 countries and spent around USD 3.25 billion for some 1,100 projects.