South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Urges Residents to Use Clinics As First Point of Treatment

3 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha said primary healthcare can only improve if people first go to clinics and stop approaching hospitals each time they are ill.

The Department of Health recently extended operating hours for eight clinics in the province from eight to 24 hours a day. The clinics are Buxton, Taung Gateway, Moshana, Madibogo Pan, Mafikeng Gateway, Madikwe, Bethanie, and Okakeng. At total of 77 health facilities in the province now offer 24 hour service. Matsheng Clinic will also extend its operating hours in January 2020.

The decision to extend operating hours follows Sambatha's commitment to increase access to healthcare in the province. He made the commitment soon after his appointment.

"The number will increase by at least ten health facilities per year for the next five years, targeting the most rural communities in a manner that address equity of access to health services," Sambatha said.

The Health Department urges the public to make use of Community Health Centers (CHC's) and public clinics as the first point of entry into the broader health system.

This comes due to unnecessary overflow of patients visiting hospitals with cold cases that could have been reported and treated at a primary health level. Sambatha said the overflow affects emergency cases and also creates unnecessary burden on secondary health services like hospitals.

Department records show that out of every 100 patients at hospitals, only five (5) need hospital services while 95 can be dealt with at clinics.

"CHC's in the province have resident medical officers who are on call to attend to more complicated illnesses or injuries while at the clinics there are scheduled medical officers who attend to more serious illnesses.

"There is a referral system which moves patients from clinics (primary health care) to hospitals as and when they need secondary or tertiary intervention. Health facilities have an excellent and regular supply of all medication," said Sambatha.

The MEC said members of the public have a role to play in the smooth running of health centres in the province.

"The practice of utilizing the primary health care services as the first point of entry will reduce the unnecessary burden placed at most hospitals by community members. This will also have a positive impact on the waiting period experienced at hospitals while allowing health professionals to attend to emergencies in an efficient and effective way," he said.

Issued by: North West Health

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.