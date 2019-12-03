Namibia: Kandjimi Re-Elected As Nkurenkuru Mayor

Erastus Kandjimi was on Friday re-elected as the mayor of Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West region. His deputy, Katrina Hamukwaya, was re-elected along with Bernadine Haukwambi, who retained her position as chairperson of the management committee, accompanied by Reini Haruwodi and Angelius Liveve, who also form part of the committee.

Wandi Pashu and Olavi Aludilu Iihemba are ordinary council members. In his acceptance speech made available to the media yesterday, Kandjimi congratulated the councillors who retained their positions and encouraged them to continue serving the people of Nkurenkuru.

"I would like to congratulate all councillors on their distinguished years of services as members of the Nkurenkuru Town Council. If you know them well, you will understand how pleased, we, at the council, feel with the contributions they have made," he said.

Kandjimi further highlighted the town's achievements over the past year, which include the electrification of Kahenge Proper Phase 1 and construction of municipal services at Nkurenkuru Extension 3, phase 2, including a sewerage system and roads, which are currently being constructed. He also mentioned the construction of the Nkurenkuru emergency and fire station, which was handed over in November.

In addition, the council managed to get ministerial approval for a joint venture agreement from the Development Bank of Namibia for the servicing of Nkurenkuru Extension 6, as well as the construction of 81 affordable houses by a private developer at Nkurenkuru Extension 2. Under this agreement, 44 houses were constructed, of which 19 have been handed over to beneficiaries.

- Nampa