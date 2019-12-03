North Africa: Gabes University Organises International Cooperation Week With Particiaption of Algeria and Libya

Gabes/Tunisia — As part of boosting cooperation, three Tunisian universities, five Algerian and one Libyan are participating in the International Cooperation Week, organised on December 2-6 by the University of Gabes.

Held at the Gabes Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts, the event focuses on several subjects, namely, international cooperation, scientific research, governance and employability.

Thanks to this event, the Gabes University seeks to establish partnerships with the universities of neighbouring countries in several specialties related to agriculture, geology, industry and renewable energy, in addition to the implementation of programmes aimed to promote cultural heritage.

The Gabes University concluded 60 partnership agreements with universities in neighbouring countries, including 5 agreements with Algerian universities regarding scientific research, continued training and exchange of students and teachers, in addition to the organisation of scientific and cultural conferences.