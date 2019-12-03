North Africa: Gabes University Organises International Cooperation Week With Particiaption of Algeria and Libya

3 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Gabes/Tunisia — As part of boosting cooperation, three Tunisian universities, five Algerian and one Libyan are participating in the International Cooperation Week, organised on December 2-6 by the University of Gabes.

Held at the Gabes Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts, the event focuses on several subjects, namely, international cooperation, scientific research, governance and employability.

Thanks to this event, the Gabes University seeks to establish partnerships with the universities of neighbouring countries in several specialties related to agriculture, geology, industry and renewable energy, in addition to the implementation of programmes aimed to promote cultural heritage.

The Gabes University concluded 60 partnership agreements with universities in neighbouring countries, including 5 agreements with Algerian universities regarding scientific research, continued training and exchange of students and teachers, in addition to the organisation of scientific and cultural conferences.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Education
North Africa
Libya
Algeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.