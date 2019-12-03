Cameroon: 2017 Ecrans Noirs - 'Black Screens' for Film Lovers

Some 90 films will be projected in different cinema halls in Yaounde.

The 21st edition of the Black Screen Film festival better known as "Ecrans Noirs" has lots of fun for its audience. For one week, stakeholders in the film sector in Africa, will have the opportunity to promote their artistic works and exchange with others in the sector.

On projection in cinema halls in Yaounde and Douala are some 90 films from different film directors and producers in Africa. Eight Cameroonian films are on competition in the long film projection. Amongst which Life.Point" by Achille Brice, 'The Heart of Adzai" by Stephane Jung and Sergio Marcello, "Miranda" by Blaise Ntedju, "Night in the Grass Field" by Elvis Tanwie as well as "Yenkong's Cross" by L T Njeck. In the short film category, 120 Cameroonian films such as "Hands" by Frank Thierry Lea Malle, "Lecon" By Patrick Timbe, "E Do" By Nkanya Nkwai, "Mayebe" by Alphonse Ongolo and "The Fault" by Alexandre Toyu are also in competition. The Cameroonian documentary "Two faces of a Bamileke Woman" by Rosine Mbakam will be projected during the festival that will also screen films, series and documentaries from countries such as Senegal, Angola, Burkina Faso, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.

From July 15 to 22, in Yaounde, the Ecrans Noirs festival promote African Cinema and foreign cinema on Africa and the Black World by making them known and loved by the broadcasting of films and the valorisation of the related trades that surround them. It will be a forum to allow professionals of the 7th art to enrich themselves with all the additional activities developed outside the screening rooms (film market, training workshops, colloquium and professional meetings. One of the major side-lines of the film festival is the Central African Film market Le Marché du Film d'Afrique Centrale est organisé par l'Association ECRANS NOIRS, en marge du festival Ecrans Noirs. (from July 17 to 21) organised by the Association ECRANS NOIRS.C'est un espace unique en Afrique Centrale qui vise à rendre visible et accessible aux acheteurs (diffuseurs et distributeurs), le meilleur de la production cinématographique et audiovisuelle de l'Afrique Centrale. It is a unique space in Central Africa aimed to make the best of cinema and audio-visual production in Central Africa visible and accessible to buyers (distributors and distributors). C'est également un lieu de rencontre entre les producteurs de Films et les diffuseurs, pour des échanges sur les contenus et les politiques de diffusions.Film producers and broadcasters will also use the forum to exchange on the contents and broadcasting policies in the film industry. A colloquium on the theme "The Contribution of Cinema and Audio-visual to Economic and Socio-Cultural Development" will take place from Les 19 et 20 Juillet 19th to 20th Of July with objective toSusciter un échange soutenu sur le cinéma comme facteur du développement économique et socioculturel. encourage a sustained exchange on cinema as a factor of economic and socio-cultural development.