Namibia: Du Toit Transport Boss Dies At 68

3 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

FP du Toit Transport Group's managing director Willie du Toit died yesterday at his home. He was 68.

The group's chief executive officer Stephan Terblanche confirmed the death to The Namibian, saying they are not sure what the cause of death was, but it mimics a heart attack.

Du Toit is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his grandson 'klein Willie', named after him.

Terblanche said funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

"The family is shocked, and we are shocked, and we were not prepared for his death, but we will always have good memories of baas Willie, as everyone always called him," the chief executive said.

The FP du Toit Group, is a family owned business that is wholly Namibian and has been in Namibia for 51 years.

