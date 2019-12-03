Malawi: Civil Servants Yet to Get November Salaries

3 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Civil Servants Trade Unions (CSTU) has told the government to pay up civil servants' November salaries, saying the delays in paying them is inflicting pain and untold misery to them.

General secretary of the CSTU Madalitso Njolomole said the delays in paying the civil servants has resulted in poor service delivery as the civil servants spend much of their time looking for money elsewhere.

"If the government continues to delay the payment of the salaries, we will camp at the Treasury until everyone is paid the November pay," said Njolomole.

Spokesperson for Treasury Davis Saddo says the delays is as a result of a technical hitch in the government paying system of Ifmis.

He said Ifmis is now up and running and the processing of the salaries is now in progress, saying civil servants will soon start getting their pay cheques.

