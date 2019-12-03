Namibia: December Fuel Price to Remain Unchanged

3 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Mines and Energy Ministry announced that the fuel pump prices for December will remain unchanged unchanged, after the global oil market supply and demand remained relatively steady throughout the month of November.

The price for 95 Octane Unleaded Petrol will stay at N$13.05 per litre, while, Diesel 50ppm will remain at N$13.63 per litre.

The Minister Tom Alweendo said the stability in fuel prices is expected to contribute meaningfully to the many economic activities that are usually rife during the end of the year festive season.

"The National Energy Fund is financially stable and will absorb these moderate under-recoveries on behalf of consumers. It is estimated that the subsidy will be in excess of N$ 30 million," Alweendo said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Business
Southern Africa
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.