Lesotho: Café What Hosts Short Film Screening

3 December 2019
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

Café What will on 15 December screen a new locally produced short film titled Moth.

Shot in Morija, the film features Mpho Manare, Thoko Phooko, Natan Makhalanyane and Nthabiseng Mohanela, who are all members of local fashion collective, The Fabric Era.

The film was written and directed by Tshepiso Mahase under her production company 11th District. Moth will be released online next January.

Tshepiso told the Weekender this week that the five-minute film explores the theme of unity. It tells the story of three men who unite into an unknown journey.

She said she chose a short film because the form has "the power to tell relatable stories".

"They offer a chance to get straight to the point without being overbearing and I think sometimes that's what we need," Tshepiso said.

She said short films were engaging to the audience in a unique way.

Tshepiso said they would release the film online to enhance the interaction with the audiences.

"With platforms like Vimeo and YouTube, the access is direct. Social media also makes it easier for audiences to access your work."

Fabric Era member, Makhalanyane, told the Weekender that they found it easy to work on the film because it complements their drive to form strategic partnerships with other players in the creative industry.

He said while the film was not entirely about fashion, it integrates fashion and storytelling.

Copyright © 2019 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved.

