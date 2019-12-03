Rwanda: APR Look to Extend Unbeaten Run Against Gicumbi FC

3 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Leaders APR FC will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Rwanda Premier League when they visit Gicumbi FC on Tuesday at Mumena Stadium.

The military side is chasing a record extending 18th league crown this season and they have gone unbeaten after registering eight wins and three draws. APR lead the table with 27 points, three ahead of defending champions Rayon Sports.

Gicumbi are bottom of the league table with four points.

"The mission of the club is to win every match in order to lift the league cup. We have a set of players ready for the task, we try to take it game by game and our focus now on is Tuesday's match against Gicumbi." Mohamed Adil Erradi, the APR coach said.

For Camalade Banamwana, who is in charge of Gicumbi, a loss against APR would complicate his side's chances of remaining in the top division and that's why he says there is no room for errors against the military side.

"We respect APR because they are a strong team with talented players. But we will try to put up a good performance and try to win the game. We need a win to move into a safer place. We want victory and we are settling for nothing less than that," noted Banamwana.

