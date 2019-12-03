Rwanda: Basketball - Reg Seek to Retain Pre-Season Title

Rwanda energy Group basketball team are targeting to win this year's the upcoming pre-season tournament set for December 5 to 15.

Last Friday, REG won the inaugural Agaciro Basketball Tournament title after beating Patriots 61-50 in the final.

This year's edition will be played at Amahoro Indoor Stadium and Kigali Arena. REG and IPRC-Huye are the defending champions in the men and women's category, respectively.

"After winning the first trophy last week, we want to keep the momentum as we head into a long and difficult season," Mwinuka said.

16 teams will in the men and women category will take part in the preseason tournament.

The teams are: REG, Patriots, UGB, UR-Huye, Espoir, RP Musanze, APR, IPRC Huye, Shoot for The Stars, Trente Plus and Tigers, APR,The Hoops, Ubumwe, IPRC Huye and UR Huye.

The Bank of Kigali Basketball National League will kick off on January 10, 2020.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Tags:REG Basketball