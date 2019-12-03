Rwanda: Two Firms Invest $18m in Kigali Smart Transport"

The Ministry of Infrastructure has urged commercial motorcyclists to embrace the use of metering devices so as to promote cashless payment system.

The call came in the wake of the signing of a two-year agreement between Pascal Technology Ltd Rwanda and Altron, a South African company based in technology solutions.

The agreement will see an investment of $18 million into the motor metering devices geared towards achieving the goal of transforming the motor transport sector into a cashless mode of transaction.

The investment is expected to install metering devices on 36,000 motors.

Francois Zirikana, the Safety and Licensing Compliance Senior Engineer at the Ministry of Infrastructure, said that the new investment is part of implementing national motorbikes strategy.

In April this year, the cabinet approved the national motorcycle transport strategy.

The move supports government target to embrace the cashless economy by 2024.

Commercial motorcyclists had been given deadline in July next year to have embraced the cashless payment system.

However, Zirikana told the media that as more firms invest in the production of metering devices and their operations, more commercial motorcyclists will be covered.

"Motorcyclists have already started to register but we were wondering if the meters are enough to cover all commercial motorcyclists. Universal coverage will depend on the capacity of the private sector to invest in producing enough quantity. Now the investments are available and motorcyclists will have no pretense," he said.

He noted that there are a lot of benefits from the use of this technology.

These, he said, include increased security for both passengers and motorcyclists due to GPS tracking.

"So far if you consult special guarantee fund, it reveals that many motorcyclists cause accidents yet they have no insurance. But with this metering devices system, a motorcyclists will be monitored to know when their insurance expires.

The motorcyclist who will not have operating license and all other required documents will not be allowed to operate since the device will be given to only those comply with rules," he said.

He explained that any motorcyclist who can, for instance, violate traffic rules will be easily tracked through a system so as to hold them accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It will also help us in our planning as we will be able to know the number of motor riders and passengers," he said.

Pascal Ndizeye, the Chief Executive of Pascal Technologies System Ltd, explained that they were also working with RURA to ease the application process to acquire a license needing to queue.

"Passengers will be able to download application whereby they can pay fares through all means of payment. Foreigners will be able to use cashless payment while in Rwanda. For security purposes, it will be easy to know and track the rider," he said.

He said that by January 2020, with $2 million investment at least 10,000 motorcycles will have obtained installed meters in Kigali city.

"It requires more investments to equip all motorcycles. This means that investment in the signed agreement will complement existing investment and we will inject more as the sector gets streamlined," he said.

He said that so far only 7,050 motorcyclists have been registered to the system.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche

Tags:Kigali smart transportMotorcycle