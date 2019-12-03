Namibia: Oshikoto Woman Arrested for Double Voting

2 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — Police officers manning the Omuntele community hall polling station arrested a 48-year-old woman after she cast her vote twice, despite being warned not to return to the voting booth.

It is alleged after Hilma Nahambo cast her initial vote, she wanted to return to the booth but she was stopped by the police, confirmed the presiding officer Nestor Andjamba.

Andjamba said despite the advice and warning, the suspect managed to run back to the booth when the vote for another person was loaded.

"That is a crime she committed; she continued to cast a second vote despite the officers' intervention. The officers shouted at her to stop as she ran to the booth, but it was too late," narrated Andjamba.

Oshikoto regional police commander Armas Shivute confirmed a case was opened at Okatope, and the suspect has been arrested and appeared in Ondangwa magistrate's Court on Thursday, she was released on N$500 bail.

The matter was postponed to May 13, 2020. Shivute said a case of CR29/11/2019 was registered and she's charged with the contravention of the Electoral Act 5/2014, section (1) Act no (2), subsection (1). The incident happened around 11h00 on Wednesday.

ECN regional coordinator Helena Kapenda said such incident is an isolated issue, but she could not rule out the prevalence of such acts within either Oshikoto or other regions.

"Things like that do happen, but that is the only case we have received in Oshikoto. If there are other cases, they have not been brought to my attention," stated Kapenda.

