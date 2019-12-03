South Africa: KZN Cop Sentenced to 30 Years for Murder, Robbery

3 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder and robbery in the high court in Durban, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

Constable Austine Reynold was sentenced for a murder and three robberies he committed in January 2018.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the offences took place when Reynold used his service pistol to "randomly rob people" in Umbilo.

"The accused entered the home of the first complainant, Ebuka Ezionwu, and robbed him at gunpoint of his money and cellphone. He then killed Okoli Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, who was also on the premises, and took his cellphone and cash."

Kara said while fleeing the scene, Reynold "bumped into the third complainant", Mandy Mbambo.

"He pointed the firearm at her and stole her money."

Kara added witness testimony that identified Reynolds as the perpetrator was key to the conviction.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.