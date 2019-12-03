Lesotho: Swallows' Struggles Continue

Swallows' struggles continued on Sunday after the side drew nil-all with Econet Premier League newcomers Lifofane at Pitso Ground in Butha-Buthe.

The Moeketsi Mohapi coached outfit remains at the bottom of the 14-team Econet Premier League table with five points from nine matches having won one, drawn two and lost six.

Lifofane grabbed the lead in the first stanza with Letsoko Leboela scoring straight from the corner kick.

Swallows leveled the scores through Nkopane Khali in the second half but that was not enough to see them out of the relegation zone.

The draw however, saw Bafokeng Mohapi's charges keep their place in the top-four of the league.

In other matches on Sunday, Sefotha-fotha drew 1-1 with LCS at PTC Ground. The draw saw Molebatsi Mothobi's charges move a step up to 12th with six points. On the other hand, LCS ascended to third with 15 points.

The match between LDF and Kick4Life was postponed after LDF players were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning.

On Saturday Bantu cemented their place at the summit of the league with 22 points after a hard fought 0-1 win over Lijabatho in Morija. Litšepe Marabe was the hero for Bob Mafoso's side helping them win their seventh.

Lijabatho are 10th with eight points from nine matches.

Matlama were too hot to handle for Likhopo on Saturday thumping them 1-4 at LCS Ground. Mokoena Khoanyane scored a brace for Tse Putsoa with the other goals coming from Ngaka Kobo and Phafa Tšosane. Morena Mohlominyane scored the consolation goal for the Red Army.

The win kept the Sea Point outfit in second place on the log trailing five points behind leaders Bantu.

Lioli also edged LMPS 1-2 and leapt from sixth to fourth with 14 points. Tsietsi Motšeare and Swirtbirth Kum were on target for Tse Nala with Morena Mohlominyane scoring Likhopo's lone goal.

Linare drew 1-1 with Liphakoe in Maputsoe. Jerry Kamela scored for Linare while Liphakoe's goal came from Moeketsi Sephiri. Liphakoe remained second from the bottom with five points while Linare remained ninth with nine points.