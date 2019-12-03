Angola: Former Portuguese Premier Durão Barroso in Luanda

Luanda — The former Portuguese prime-minister (2002/04), José Manuel Durão Barroso, arrived in Luanda this Tuesday to attend the II International Colloquium on the History of the MPLA party, to be held in the country's capital this December 4 to 6.

On his arrival, the Portuguese politician was welcomed at the International Airport 4 de Fevereiro by the MPLA General Secretary, Paulo pombolo, and other representatives of that political party.

Durão Barroso, (former President of the European Commission 2004-2014), made no statement to the press.

He will address, on the first day of the event, "The experience of Portuguese diplomacy in building the peace process for Angola".

With the same end, the former Cape Verdean President Pedro Pires, Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, and more than two dozen personalities arrived in the Angolan capital on Tuesday for the event, including South African, Guinea Bissauan, Russian and Cuban guests.

With the motto, "MPLA-A trajectory of struggle and victories", the talk aim to continue the process of investigation and dissemination of the ruling party's historical trajectory in Angola, and to reflect on its legacy.

The 2nd International Colloquium on the History of MPLA will have two thousand participants including Angolan and foreign politicians, academics and experts, being open to all, especially young people and students.

In two days, the event will address, among other topics, "Independence and the Challenges of State-Building (1975-1979)", "MPLA - International Context and the Change of the Political System in Angola (1986-1991)".

"The MPLA's Leading Role in Consolidating Democratic Institutions: From Return to War to achieve Peace (1992-2002)" will also be part of the debates at this international political event.

The 1st International Colloquium on the History of MPLA was held from 6 to 8 December 2011, as part of the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of its foundation.