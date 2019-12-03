Lesotho: Postbank Donates 475 Blankets to the Elderly

THE Lesotho PostBank (LPB) yesterday donated 475 branded blankets worth M75 000 to the Rata Oa Heno Development Day Care Centre, a support group for the elderly.

The blankets were given to the Masianokeng-based group as part of LPB's social responsibility drive.

The group was formed 20 years ago with the intention to support the elderly members of the community after observing their plight in raising grand children orphaned mainly by HIV and AIDS.

The group currently has membership in Masianokeng and surrounding like Ha-Bosofo, Ha-Abia, Ha-Paki, Ha-Lenono, Pomela, Machekoaneng and Makhoakhoeng among others.

For his part, LPB managing director Molefi Leqhaoe said giving back to the community was one of the key aspects of their operations.

"As the only Basotho owned bank that is serving the interests of the people, we regard giving back to the community highly because it is one of the most important aspects of our existence," Mr Leqhaoe said.

"We thank our clients for helping us get where we are today because it would not be possible without them."

He said LPB helped the bank agreed to help the group because they believed in helping one another to survive.

"We are therefore here to encourage you to continue to grow the group and continue assisting one another. We would be happy however, if you can encourage your children to bank with us so that we can be able to continue helping your group.

"We need Basotho to support this bank which is their hope for affordable and accessible services at any time," Mr Leqhaoe said.

Upon receiving the blankets, 'Maphoka Silase, the acting chairperson of the support group, said the blankets would keep the beneficiaries warm.

"The blankets are going to keeping us warm and we are grateful to Lesotho PostBank for this gesture," Ms Silase said.

She said their friendship with LPB would be mutual as they have become ambassadors of the bank's good work.

Makeletso Thabane (80) from Makhoakhoeng said being a member of the group has given her a new lease on life.

"My life has changed for the better ever since we formed this group. We share experiences and advices and we usually receive donations that make real differences in our lives," Ms Thabane said.