South Africa: Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Embarks On Tourism Service Excellence Campaign During Festive Season, 6 Dec

3 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Customer satisfaction, like in all other sectors, is critical for the sustainability of the tourism sector. Quality service is therefore at the centre of the delivery of tourism products. Service Excellence has been identified as one of the important programmes for the sector to develop and create much needed jobs.

Tourism Excellence seeks to improve Free State competitive edge and make tourism one of the sectors that adds value to the economy of the province. It is further intended to educate business community and the public in general about the importance of quality experiences created to maintain and sustain jobs in the tourism sector and secure return business.

To create awareness and encourage tourism service excellence amongst tourism product owners and the general public, the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) will embark on a Tourism Service Excellence campaign during this festive season. The focus or emphasis will be on quality, professional experiences and absolute service culture towards customers and treating the travelling market with courtesy as it encourage return visits.

The campaign will unfold in two phases, which encompasses training of tourism product owners and their staff on how to give excellent service to travelers. The second phase is an activation which strives to inculcate the culture to ordinary Free State citizens to be at the centre of the programme and become ambassadors of service delivery through word of mouth for all tourists seen visiting the province.

All efforts in service excellence are geared towards improving service levels in the tourism value chain. It should be understood that poor service levels are attributed to numerous factors by both product owners and the general public which should be addressed if the tourism sector is to succeed it critical role in economic growth in the province.

To this end, the department will meet tourism product owners in Bethlehem for a service excellence awareness session. This will be followed by a tour of the businesses in Bethlehem and Bohlokong as a campaign to encourage shop owner and staff to improve service excellence in order to ensure satisfied customers and business growth.

Issued by: Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Travel
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.