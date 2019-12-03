South Africa: Youth Development Agency Commends Report By Competition Commission On Data Prices

press release

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) commends ruling of the Competition Commission of South Africa on data price costs. This report captures aspirations of youth and advances the right access to information. In the 2018/2019 financial year, NYDA launched full-service branches and district offices which are fully equipped with WI-FI hotspots to assist young people with their day to day internet needs.

Executive Chairperson of the NYDA, Mr Sifiso Mtsweni says that, "amongst the many calls the NYDA has been advocating for includes the reduction of data cost; data costs also have an adverse effect on young entrepreneurs and job seekers who rely on internet to explore opportunities that will better their lives."

Research estimates that almost 3.3 billion people globally own smart phones, and over 22 million people in South Africa use a smart phone; which accounts to about a third of the country's population. During the inaugural Jobs Summit, we called for "breaking down barriers of entry into the job market which include enable broadband access through lowering data costs, as massive data costs are a hindrance for young job seekers".

"Access to internet is indeed a human right and a right that young people should enjoy without reaching deep into their pockets. We urge all stakeholders to work together in ensuring implementation of the Data Services Commission Market Inquiry Report, in advancing youth development," said Mtsweni.

Issued by: National Youth Development Agency