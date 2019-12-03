Tanzania: Kikombo Residents Start Getting Compensations for Annexed Land

DODOMA City Council said it would this week start paying compensations to Kikombo areas residents, whose pieces of land were annexed in the construction of the new Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) headquarters.

Addressing reporters here yesterday, Dodoma City Council Director Mr Godwin Kunambi said payments to the tune of 3.339bn/- was ready for the compensations, adding that it would benefit at least 1,526 residents, whose 3431 hectares of land was apportioned to the army.

"I can confirm to you that a team that was formed from the Ministry of Finance and Planning to re-evaluate the demands has completed its task.

I expect to receive the report this week and embark on paying the legitimate recipients," he added.

However, the Director pointed out that the funds will not be issued in cash, but would be transmitted to their banks' accounts, saying: "Most of the residents had dormant bank accounts ... my office has thus been working on to update their bank accounts. But those with active accounts will start receiving the decent Christmas bonus this week."

Earlier, laying a foundation stone for the construction of the country's defence headquarters in Dodoma City, President John Magufuli directed the City Council to start paying compensations as from December 1.