Tanzania: KMC Deny Yanga Crucial Points

YOUNG Africans were deprived their sixth straight Mainland Premier League win after being held to a 1-1 draw by KMC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

A late penalty in the 92nd minute of the tense match by substitute Abdul Hillary was enough for the visitors to earn a deserved point after the hosts took the lead in the 73rd minute courtesy of veteran attacker Mrisho Ngasa, who scored his second goal of the campaign.

It was the first game between the two sides to end in a draw, as Yanga have been posting wins whenever they played against KMC since the Kinondoni Municipal lads were promoted into the top flight last season.

For the Jangwani Street based team, it was their second draw of the season and dropped crucial points which could have seen them reaching 19 points and continue to climb up the league ladder.

Following the draw, Yanga now sit on eighth on the table with 17 points from eight games and have scored 12 goals, conceding eight goals in the process.

For KMC, a bagged point did not drive them out of the danger zone as they still occupy 17th place on the log with nine points after 11outings. Basing on the way they played, the Kinondoni based side just needs to pull up their socks and fight to do well in their upcoming league fixtures to crawl away from the relegation trap.

Prior to the match, KMC lost their previous three battles against Mbao (2-0), Alliance FC (2-1) and Kagera Sugar (2-1) respectively.

Throughout the game, KMC shot stopper Jonathaan Nahimana deserved much credit especially in the first half for his alertness, as he succeeded to deny Yanga attackers several clear cut scoring opportunities.

The Burundi national team first choice goalie was forced into real action in the 39th minute, when he expertly blocked a close range shot fired by Sadney Urikhob as some Yanga fans in the stadium were already at the edge of their seats to celebrate the goal.

It was a great move which was initiated by Yanga skipper Papy Tshishimbi, who provided a good pass to Patrick Sibomana before he set up Urikhob to unleash a powerful shot which was denied by the side bar.

On the other hand, KMC had their penalty plea waved away by the referee Elly Sasii in the 42nd minute, when Serge Alain was fouled inside the box.

Immediately after the second half, the visitors were able to pile pressure towards Yanga goal forcing the latter to play in their own half.

KMC introduced the team's goal scorer Abdul Hillary in the 49th minute replacing captain Mohamed Samatta in a move which increased momentum of the game, while Yanga's first substitution on the day saw Ally Mtoni paving way for Balama Mapinduzi.

Another threat for KMC came in the 81st minute through a powerful long range effort by Hassan Kabunda, which hit the cross bar before bouncing back near to the goal line which to many seemed as if it had crossed the line. Goalkeeper Faroukh Shikhalo was well beaten.

Kabunda had a great match on the day as he was able to help his side move forward in search of goals and in the end he won a spot kick.