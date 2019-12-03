Ethiopia: Keeping Up With the Jacks

30 November 2019
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Jack Ma and Prime Minister Abiy oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ethiopian government represented by Getahun Mekuria (PhD), minister of Innovation & Technology, and Alibaba Group, represented by Eric Jing, group director and financial services chairperson and CEO.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group, Yinager Dessie (PhD), central bank governor, and Eyob Tekalign (PhD), state minister for Finance, visited the ICT Park in Addis Abeba on Monday, November 25, 2019. In the same week, another of the tech world's influential entrepreneurs, Twitter's CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, also visited the capital.

Jack Ma and Prime Minister Abiy oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ethiopian government represented by Getahun Mekuria (PhD), minister of Innovation & Technology, and Alibaba Group, represented by Eric Jing, group director and financial services chairperson and CEO.

The MoU is to establish an Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) hub in Ethiopia. The trading platform, which is the latest initiative that Jack Ma is promoting, is meant to facilitate smart logistics and cross-border trade enabling Ethiopian small and micro enterprises to reach global markets.

"By collaborating in these platforms," said Jack Ma, "Africa can compete with Europe and America. In the past, we believed in big; for the future, we believe in small; small is beautiful."

The Chinese billionaire also pledged to help the country develop its entrepreneurship training capacity. Abiy's administration is keen to open the country for more private-sector economic activity in general and to attract more international players in particular. One of the strategies to achieve these goals is creating a digital economy. Eyob tweeted, "Ethiopia is serious about building a digital economy."

Following a different approach and seemingly more focused on understanding the technological environment for himself, Jack Dorsey of Twitter made the rounds by visiting with Ethiopia's tech enthusiasts.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Fortune

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Business
East Africa
Company
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.