South Africa: Two Suspects Expected to Appear On Charges of Rape, Armed Robbery and Kidnapping

3 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 29 December 2019 two (2) victims aged 16-year-old were kidnapped at gunpoint by two (2) suspects with ages between 20-25 year old in Buffalo Flats, East London.

The victims were both driven to a secluded spot using a stolen vehicle where the suspects raped and robbed the victims of their belongings. They were found dumped near Cambridge area and police took them to hospital as they had sustained severe injuries. Investigation immediately commenced.

The vehicle used in commission of the crime was successfully traced and further investigation revealed that one of the suspects took and used his father's vehicle and firearm without permission and drove to East London where the crime was committed. One of the suspects was arrested in Adelaide and while another at the Park side in East London. The victims positively identified the suspects and their belongings were recovered. Both suspects are in custody and expected to appear in East London Magistrate's court, tomorrow 04 December 2019 on charges of rape, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the arrest. "Sexual Offences and Crimes against Women and Children remain a priority in our province, we hope a speedy finalisation of the trial and successful prosecution," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.