South Africa: Two Suspects Expected to Appear On Charges of Rape, Armed Robbery and Kidnapping

press release

On 29 December 2019 two (2) victims aged 16-year-old were kidnapped at gunpoint by two (2) suspects with ages between 20-25 year old in Buffalo Flats, East London.

The victims were both driven to a secluded spot using a stolen vehicle where the suspects raped and robbed the victims of their belongings. They were found dumped near Cambridge area and police took them to hospital as they had sustained severe injuries. Investigation immediately commenced.

The vehicle used in commission of the crime was successfully traced and further investigation revealed that one of the suspects took and used his father's vehicle and firearm without permission and drove to East London where the crime was committed. One of the suspects was arrested in Adelaide and while another at the Park side in East London. The victims positively identified the suspects and their belongings were recovered. Both suspects are in custody and expected to appear in East London Magistrate's court, tomorrow 04 December 2019 on charges of rape, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the arrest. "Sexual Offences and Crimes against Women and Children remain a priority in our province, we hope a speedy finalisation of the trial and successful prosecution," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.