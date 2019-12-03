South Africa: Celebration of National Day of Persons With Disabilities

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Northern Cape SAPS Employee Health and Wellness unit spearheaded the National Day of Persons with disabilities and combined it with a Nappy Run at the Helen Bishop Orthopeadic Home for children with disabilities. The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with disabilities on 03 December, aims to promote and understand the rights of persons living with disabilities. The day provides an opportunity to mobilize action to ensure persons with disabilities fulfil their role in society. Lt Col Danny Eiman, the Deputy Provicial Representative for perosns with disablilities in the NC SAPS highlighted that the nappy run was initiated in 2011 and the 3rd December marks the National Disability awareness month.

The day was supported by Police members from all over the Northern Cape as well as Metropolitan, Polmed and the Sol Plaatje Municipality. Several Messages of support were rendered by the different role players partners. Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba (Provincial Head of Corporate Communication) handed over hundreds of nappies to the Helen Bishop Home which were donated by SAPS members in the province. Ramatseba also delivered the Key Note address on behalf of the Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape and expressed his gratitude towards the SAPS memebrs for this very kind gesture. He also concluded that persons living with disabilities should be treated with the utmost of respect and dignity in the SAPS and the society on a whole.

The children were elated by the donation and also enjoyed the sounds of the SAPS Provincial Band who entertained everyone with the beautiful sounds from their brass band. Col Colane, Provincial Head for Employee Health and Wellness and his team thanked all the role players for a beautiful day of loving and caring that was portrayed by all the different role players.

