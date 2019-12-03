South Africa: Girlfriend Arrested for Alleged Murder of Boyfriend

3 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Willowvale Police arrested a 37-year-old woman for alleged murder of her boyfriend aged 36. It is alleged that the two had a misunderstanding on Monday, 02 December 2019 at about 14h30 at Jujura Village, Willowvale.

During the course of the misunderstanding, the 36-year-old boyfriend was fatally stabbed. He sustained stabbing wounds on his lower body.

The suspect was traced and arrested on Tuesday, 03 December 2019 and is due to appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 04 December 2019 on a murder charge.

