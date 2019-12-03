South Africa: SAA - a Moving Target As Cabinet Meets to Discuss Financial and Compliance Turmoil of National Carrier

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

SAA and what to do with the insolvent national carrier is on the agenda of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting. Right now a course of action remains a moving target as political, financial and, yes, ideological, interests collide.

The easy, if unpalatable bit is the out of kilter SAA balance sheet. SAA Group, including technical and other subsidiaries like catering, recorded R5.42-billion losses in the financial year ending 31 March 2018. The national carrier is not a going concern, effectively it is insolvent as its liabilities exceed assets by some R13-billion, and it is kept in the air on the back of bailouts at taxpayers' expense.

That's according to documents the national airline submitted to Parliament's public spending watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa). And from these documents it emerges that SAA, which accounted for R5.01-billion of the losses, spent R630-million on "data costs" and R1.497-billion on "accommodation and refreshments", or effectively just under half of the R3.14-billion spent on leasing aircraft.

Co-incidentally, the document also notes breaches of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), particularly in procurement, with "a plan of action has been put in place by the Group to mitigate the recurrence of PFMA contraventions... Additional discussions...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Company
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.