South Africa: Ritshidze - Fix Our Clinics - Save Our Lives

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sibongile Tshabalala, Bellinda Setshogelo and Lebohang Pitso

We have a crisis in the quality of health services for the millions of people living with HIV in South Africa as tens of thousands of people die every year from AIDS-related illnesses.

We are not making a flippant statement or trying to cry wolf, but we have a crisis in our health system which will have a devastating impact if not addressed. More specifically we have a crisis in the quality of health services for the millions of people living with HIV in South Africa.

The result is that tens of thousands of people die every year from AIDS, leaving families devastated, children parentless and communities reeling. Also, when those people who manage to survive against the odds do not receive good care, are not well supported in starting and staying on HIV treatment, and are not able to suppress the virus with antiretroviral medicines, the result is almost a quarter of a million (240,000) new infections. That is 240,000 people who have to turn to an already buckling health system with scarce resources at every level.

Recognising this crisis, the principal organisations representing people living with HIV in South Africa are coming together in a new effort we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

