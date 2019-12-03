Uganda: Roads, Homes Flooded As Rains Pound Several Parts of Uganda

3 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Felix Okello, Damali Mukhaye &denis Edema

Countrywide — About 200 passengers have been left stranded at Pakwach close to Nwoya District after floods cut off Pakwach-Karuma Road.

Ms Grace Aciro, who was travelling to Kampala on, told Daily Monitor on phone on Tuesday, that she have spent over two hours stranded because motorists drive through the fast-moving water.

Other roads like the Pakwach-Paraa Road in Murchison Falls National Park have been flooded.

Mr Godfred Okello, a resident of Pakwach said the floods were caused by the heavy rains that caused River Nile to burst its banks.

The Pakwach-Karuma road is the easiest gateway to West Nile.

Several buses and other vehicles have been parked.

The only alternative route to link other parts of Uganda like Kampala to West Nile via Panyimur on a ferry is long and unreliable.

In Njeru, Buikwe District, several homes have been flooded after rain on Tuesday.

The floods have not spared hundreds of residents in Manafwa District following a heavy downpour that lasted hours.

Ms Sarah Watuwa Manafwa, one of the affected residents said most sections of the road that connects Bududa District to Manafwa District is flooded.

She said dozens of homes in Tutu village, Buwagani Sub-county were flooded after River Tutu burst its banks.

