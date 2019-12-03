Zimbabwe: Masiyiwa Gives Update On Fund for Zimbabwe Doctors

Wards that are normally full of patients were empty.

Zimbabwe's public sector doctors, currently earn about Z$2800, which has been devastated by hyper inflation. They downed tools in September.

In a bid to help break the impasse and get urgently needed medical help to the sick and injured in society, our foundation made the following offer:

#$100m to be distributed to the doctors over 6 months, as follows:

Each doctor to get $5000pm (tax free);

Free transport valued at $1500 pm;

$10m to help doctors with personal equipment, and protective clothing.

All this money is over and above whatever they receive from government once they reach agreement.

We asked each doctor who is interested to apply directly by 5pm last night. We had so many applications that we had to extend the time to 10pm.

Information on Applicants will not be released to any third party, in keeping with the foundation's policies. Those who were successful will be informed directly.

I have also directed Vaya to offer Free transport to every nurse that applies, for the next six months. This is worth over $900 per person, per month.

... these are gestures of goodwill.

I have also asked our partners who worked with us on Cyclone Idai to set up a special fund raising initiative to help doctors, nurses and other health care workers in Zimbabwe. It will be announced in a matter of days.

Anyone will be able to make donations to this fund.

I'm hoping that churches will join this initiative, and bring whatever they can, to help our healthcare workers, particularly over the holiday season.

It is my hope that the doctors, and their employer, the government, will reach an amicable agreement shortly. We have no part in this process, and our people are under strict instructions not to be involved.

No matter what they agree, I will meet my commitment to those who applied, and qualified.