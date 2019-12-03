Uganda: Time to Walk the Talk Against Corruption

3 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
editorial By Editor

As President Museveni tomorrow leads the walk against corruption, we need to sit back and take a deep reflection. The walk that is organised by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit from the Constitution Square to Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, will be held under the theme: 'A corruption-free Uganda starts with me'.

Deep reflection we need for so many reasons. Already, some members of the Opposition have poured cold water on the initiative, saying the walk is a "mockery intended to confuse the masses to believe that Museveni has the will to fight corruption". Many other Ugandans have laughed off the event.

You would excuse them for their skepticism going by the statistics:

First, according to the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index report by Transparency International, Uganda ranked 149 out of 175 countries with the highest corruption cases.

Uganda loses billions of shillings annually to the haemorrhage. Last year, development partners threatened to withdraw millions of dollars following corruption claims. Germany even partially stopped the release of Shs400 billion meant for refugees after integrity questions were raised.

Ministries and local governments cannot function normally because of inflated prices by procurement officials, nepotism, tribalism, wasteful expenditure, and crooked tendering processes, among other forms of corruption.

As a result, the system is ailing. The Judiciary, police, health, education, transport, and security sectors have all been weakened or highly compromised, setting an unconducive atmosphere for development.

Yet even as corruption eats away our fabric, the country has a number of anti-corruption agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Court, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the Inspectorate of Government, The Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority, the Office of the Auditor General, and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

About two weeks ago, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, accused these agencies of taking long to nail the corrupt. However, those institutions have their own frustrations. For example, in 2018, IGG Justice Irene Mulyagonja, said most corrupt government officials were "hiding behind" powerful political figures to escape justice.

The fight against graft has largely been all talk, but no action. President Museveni has on many occasions promised to deal with the vice, including confiscating property acquired due to corruption. This newspaper reported yesterday that only 100 government officials had been convicted and asked to refund more than Shs70 billion since 2010. This is just a drop in the ocean compared with the cases reported daily.

We suggest that all the bodies meant to fight graft must be supported to enable them to do their work. We just cannot keep talking. It starts with each one of us.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.